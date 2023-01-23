Target Peeping Tom Runs Away After Being Caught Filming Customer In Gambrills

Police are on the lookout for a peeping tom who was caught attempting to film a customer in a dressing room in Gambrills, authorities announce.

On Friday, Jan. 20 around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a peeping tom at the Target located at 2384 Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills, according to Anne Arundel County police.

A customer was reportedly undressing in the changing room of the store when she noticed a camera phone over the dressing room wall. When she turned around, the phone was gone and a suspect was running away.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect hiding in the clothing section before leaving the Target. The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

