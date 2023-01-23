Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: First Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Midweek Storm Taking Aim On Region
News

Target Peeping Tom Runs Away After Being Caught Filming Customer In Gambrills

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Target
Target Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

Police are on the lookout for a peeping tom who was caught attempting to film a customer in a dressing room in Gambrills, authorities announce.

On Friday, Jan. 20 around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a peeping tom at the Target located at 2384 Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills, according to Anne Arundel County police.

A customer was reportedly undressing in the changing room of the store when she noticed a camera phone over the dressing room wall. When she turned around, the phone was gone and a suspect was running away.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect hiding in the clothing section before leaving the Target. The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.