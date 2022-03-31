Maryland NSA Employee Sent Out Top Secret Info Using Personal Email: Feds

A federal grand jury has returned charges to a Hanover man who allegedly sent top secret information to another person using his personal email, the US Attorney's Office for Maryland reports.

Mark Unkenholz, 60, "willfully transmitted" National Defense Information (NDI) to someone who was not entitled to receive it 13 times from February 14, 2018 to June 1, 2020, the office reports.

As an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), Unkenholz had access to NDI, which is typically classified as "Top Secret," "Secret" or "Confidential."

In addition, only certain individuals have access to NDI and all information is stored in an approved facility and container. This does not include the personal email address that Unkenholz was using to send the information, or the other person's private company email address, the office reports.

Unkennholz could face up to 10 years in federal prison for each of the 13 counts if convicted, the office reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.