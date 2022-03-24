Hanover Man Admits To Firing 'Ghost Gun' At Secret Service Security Guards

A Maryland man has been charged with firing a “ghost gun” at multiple United States Secret Service security guards, according to the US Attorney’s Office for Maryland.

Jeremiah Watson, 24, of Hanover pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer, among other charges, on Wednesday, March 23, the office said. If his guilty plea agreement is accepted, Watson will be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to his plea, Watson drove to the entrance of a United States Secret Service facility and parked his car in a way that blocked the entrance to the building.

Watson was asked twice to move his vehicle but did not comply and became “verbally combative” with two officers. The second officer to come up to Watson said that if he did move his vehicle, then he would be arrested, the office said.

The situation quickly escalated and Watson lunged at one of the officers while reaching into his pocket as if to pull out a gun. One of the officers started to pull out his gun in response while the other pepper-sprayed Watson in the face. Watson then got into his vehicle and drove away, the office said.

However, as the officers started to make their way back into the building, Watson returned and fired four times before driving away once again.

After finding three 9mm ammunition shell castings and bullet fragment in a wall, investigators were able to track Watson down and search him home for the suspect weapon. They later learned Watson had made the gun on his own, thus labelling it as a "ghost gun."

Watson's sentencing is scheduled for July 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

