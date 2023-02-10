Elderly Glen Burnie Man Struck While Walking Into Traffic After Dark, Police Say

An elderly Glen Burnie man is dead after being struck by a vehicle overnight, authorities say.

Xiu Zhi Dai, 89, was fatally struck after walking into the 7300 block of East Furnace Branch Road around 10:45 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson.

The driver of a southbound vehicle swerved to avoid hitting Dai, who continued to walk across the roadway.

Dai made it to the northbound lanes of the street when a Jeep Wrangler struck him, according to the spokesperson.

Investigators noted that Dai was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Jeep, Roland Johnson, 51, remained on the scene after the collision.

