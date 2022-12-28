Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover

A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her to go around him on Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way, according to Anne Arundel County police.

When the grandmother pulled around the Charger, the vehicle rear-ended her. The occupants of the Charger got out of the car and demanded the keys from the grandmother at gunpoint. Both vehicles were then driven away by the suspects.

The grandmother's vehicle was later found in Washington, DC. The suspects were not found. The suspects are described as two black men who were armed with handguns and dressed in dark clothing and masks.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

