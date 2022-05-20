Baltimore Man Gets Max Sentence For 'Vicious Attack' At Anne Arundel Casino

A Baltimore man received a maximum sentence for a "vicious attack" that happened in the parking lot of an Anne Arundel County casino, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney office.

Dareius Washington, 33, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally beating a victim in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover on May 8, 2021, the office reports.

“This was truly a vicious attack. The defendant brutally assaulted the victim and then robbed him,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I hope that the victim is able to fully recover from these serious injuries and I am grateful that the defendant was held fully accountable and received the maximum sentence for his senseless crimes.”

When police responded to the scene, they found an injured and unconscious man and transported him to University of Maryland Medical Center Shock Trauma, the office reports.

Investigation revealed that Washington and the victim were gambling at the Live! Casino when they left together and got into the victim's vehicle.

Shortly after, Washington started beating the victim in the face until he lost consciousness, the office reports. Washington then pulled the victim out of the car and started stomping on his face and head in the parking lot.

Washington then stole the victim's wallet and left the scene, leaving the victim on the ground, the office reports. Thirty seconds later, Washington stomped on the victim's head and face another three times.

Washington was later arrested in the hotel lobby and charged accordingly. He also entered a guilty plea in November 2021, the office reports.

