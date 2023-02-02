Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: What Was Punxsutawney Phil's Prediction, More Winter Or Is It Time For Spring? (Video)
News

Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
A handgun and bullets.
A handgun and bullets. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Taylor R

A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say.

According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Officers reportedly saw marijuana in plain sight inside of the vehicle upon approaching the vehicle, leading to a search of Jones and his property.

A black semi-automatic handgun was found in the passenger compartment in the search. Jones was prohibited from possessing a handgun and was arrested and charged "accordingly," officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.