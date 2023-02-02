Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police

A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say.

According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Officers reportedly saw marijuana in plain sight inside of the vehicle upon approaching the vehicle, leading to a search of Jones and his property.

A black semi-automatic handgun was found in the passenger compartment in the search. Jones was prohibited from possessing a handgun and was arrested and charged "accordingly," officials said.

