Annapolis Woman Killed By Teen Driver After Super Bowl ID'd: Police

A 54-year-old Annapolis woman is dead after being reportedly struck by a teenage driver, authorities say.

Mary Johannes Summers was reportedly walking across Riva Road at Broad Creek Drive when she was struck by a 17-year-old driving a Ford Focus around 11 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, according to an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson.

Summers was wearing dark and non-reflective clothing at the time of the collision, investigators noted.

She was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center by paramedics with life-threatening injuries after the collision.

Tragically, a short time after arriving at the hospital, Summers succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The teenager behind the wheel of the Ford Focus stayed at the scene and did not report any injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

