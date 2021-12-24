Contact Us
Lifestyle

These Are The Most Popular Christmas Movies In Maryland, Website Says

Jillian Pikora
Home Alone is one of the most watched Christmas movies.
Home Alone is one of the most watched Christmas movies. Photo Credit: Home Alone Poster (Wikipedia)

Do you think you can guess the most popular Christmas movie in Maryland?

Well here's a hint, Southern states love Home Alone while Northern states enjoy the Grinch more, according to TOP Data's research on trending movie searches.

Multiple research firms have analyzed the top searches for holiday and Christmas movies by state to determine the results.

The top films include: Die Hard,The Santa Claus, Elf, Bad Santa and Four Christmases, the TOP Data reports.

But in Maryland ultimately the more recent film, Holiday Rush (2019) ranked number one for the most searched for holiday movie in 2021, by the research firm.

Home Alone for first place according to data collection analysis by Hidden Remote.

In past years Home Alone was ranked number one by Hidden Remote.

What do you think of the results? Comment with your favorite Christmas movie.

Click here to view Hidden Remote's top Christmas Movies in every state.

PHOTO SOURCE: Wikipedia

