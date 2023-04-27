Killer In Custody Following Two-Week Investigation Into Glen Burnie Shooting: Police

Glen Burnie resident Dominic Taylor, 19, was apprehended by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department for his alleged role in the death of Brandon Williams earlier this month, authorities announced on Thursday, April 27.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, officers from the department were called to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road in Glen Burnie to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, first responders found Williams, 26, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No motive for the shooting has been announced by police investigators.

Charges against Taylor are pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.