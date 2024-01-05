Intoxicated Woman Disrobed After Breaking Into Two Annapolis Homes, Police Say

Local resident Emily Morton, 33, is facing charges after she allegedly broke into several homes in her neighborhood while intoxicated on Monday, Jan. 1 and made her presence known.

According to a spokesperson from the Annapolis Police Department, officers were called at around 8:30 p.m. on New Year's Day to the 600 block of Americana Drive to investigate a reported burglary.

Responding officers found Morton, who allegedly entered one home without permission, assaulted at least one person, threw chairs, and damaged window fixtures.

She wasn't done yet.

Police say that Morton allegedly then went into a neighboring home by breaking the glass patio door, went into the home and disrobed before leaving the house.

She still wasn't done yet.

While being arrested for the burglaries, Morton compounded her legal problems by spitting at officers and biting at them until she could be detained without further incident.

Morton was taken to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for evaluation, and was later charged with:

Two counts of burglary;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Malicious destruction of property;

Assault on a police officer.

She was held without bond on Tuesday morning, and released on her own recognizance on Wednesday, Jan. 3, according to officials.

No information about her next court appearance has been released by the police.

