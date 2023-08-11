Fair 78°

Home Goes Up In Smoke In Anne Arundel, Officials Say

An investigation has been launched after a massive house fire broke out in Anne Arundel County on Friday morning.

3000 block of Patuxent River Road, Harwood
3000 block of Patuxent River Road, Harwood Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Fire Department
Zak Failla
All hands were on deck early on Friday, Aug. 11, in the 3000 block of Patuxent River Road in Harwood, where crews were met by a home that was fully engulfed in flames with dark smoke billowing through the air.

Teams from the Anne Arundel Fire Department were joined by nearby agencies to help corral the flames and get the fire under control, officials said.

According to the department, it is unclear as of 9 a.m. whether or not the occupants were home at the time. 

Fire investigators from the ATF have also responded to assist fire crews. 

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

