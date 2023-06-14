Expectant Father Killed During Birthday Celebration By Annapolis Mass Shooter, Family Says

Community support is swelling for the families of Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, and his father Nicholas Mireles, 55 who were among three killed by Annapolis resident Charles Robert Smith during a bout of rage on Sunday, June 11.

Three were killed and three hospitalized with various injuries following the shooting, according to police.

Mireles Ruiz was a father of three children with one on the way, according to his wife, Judi. Mireles, an Odenton resident, left behind a wife along with 10 kids and grandkids.

“They were amazing dads, always willing to help, they always brightened up the room,” she said. “They were brutally murdered over a parking spot while we were celebrating Mario’s brother’s birthday.”

Following the shooting, friends and well-wishers have rallied around the family, raising more than $55,000 in approximately two days to help offset funeral costs for the father and son.

Nearly 1,000 people have donated to the cause.

“My respects to the great fathers, and it breaks my heart the damage done, but we’ll be here to help watch over your kids with (you) in our hearts,” one donor said.

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe for the Mireles family can do so here.

