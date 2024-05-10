Marcelo Luis Aguilar, 44, was riding at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 29 in Laurel when he was involved in a crash in the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road (Route 198).

According to the initial investigation, a 49-year-old man in a 2023 Honda Passport was exiting a commercial parking lot crossing the eastbound lanes of Laurel Fort Meade Road to access westbound Laurel Fort Meade Road.

At the same time, Luis Aguilar was riding a 2016 BMW R Nine motorcycle eastbound, along the roadway when the Honda crossed the road, pulling directly into his path, causing the crash, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, now his friends and family are rallying their community to support his college-aged son Miguel.

"He was not only a valued member of our work team, but also an amazing and cherished person to all of us," co-worker Tom Ganey said. "He was the one friend who was never too busy to help you move ... Or play that song you wanted to hear that h knew you loved.

"And he shared everything he loved ... Food, music, a strongly poured rum drink ... So many stories (have poured) in of the people he helped. And now it's our turn."

According to his obituary, Luis Aguilar was a true friend with an ability to foster and maintain long-lasting relationships, and he was credited for planning Zoom calls with his family during the pandemic.

"Marcelo’s friendships were built on a foundation of trust, respect, and mutual admiration, a testament to his genuine and caring nature," his obit states. "He had a way of making people feel seen and heard, a gift that endeared him to many.

"Throughout Marcelo’s life, he wore many hats - a loving son, a devoted father, a dedicated brother, a reliable cousin, a loyal and trustworthy friend, and a doting uncle," his family wrote.

"In each role, he excelled, pouring his heart and soul into nurturing the relationships that meant so much to him."

The community has responded in an overwhelming way to come to the aid of his son, with tens of thousands of dollars raised on behalf of Miguel Aguilar in just four days.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, nearly $50,000 through hundreds of donations

"In this difficult time, our hearts go out to his college-age son, Miguel," Ganey wrote. "As he navigates this profound loss, we want to come together as a community to support him in any way we can

"Let's honor the memory of Marcelo by standing together to support his son and family during this heartbreaking time."

Those interested in donating to the Aguilar family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.