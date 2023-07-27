Fair 95°

Child Airlifted To Area Hospital After Being Struck By Bus In Annapolis

A 9-year-old girl had to be airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a bus in Anne Arundel County, police say.

Zak Failla
At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, the child was struck by a City of Annapolis transit bus while walking on Bay Ridge Avenue at the intersection of Madison Street in Eastport.

She was treated at the scene and airlifted to an area hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not immediately available on Thursday afternoon.

Officials noted she was in the crosswalk when she was struck by the bus.

The driver was reportedly placed on administrative leave after the crash due to city regulations. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

Neither the girl nor driver has been identified by the police.

