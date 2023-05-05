Bigoted Video Airdropped To Students At Arundel HS Raises Concerns In The Community

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Arundel High School Principal said that a video was posted on social media and subsequently shared among students, according to Principal Gina Davenport.

The video contained “biased and demeaning language referring to race, gender identity, and sexual orientation,” which prompted multiple students to reach out to school administrators out of concern.

Officials say that the student who airdropped the bigoted video was identified, and the family was notified. At the time the video was shared among students, the teen was not in school.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department was advised of the questionable video, and they launched an investigation that determined any perceived threats made on social media targeting the school were not credible.

“Our collaboration with police will continue through the night as we do everything we can to track down information and make our school environment as safe as it can be for our students and staff,” Davenport wrote in a follow-up letter to parents on Thursday night.

“Police have told us that, in an effort to help relieve anxiety amongst students, families and staff, there will be an additional presence at school (Friday) morning.”

The student will now face disciplinary action for his role in sharing the video with his classmates.

“The words and thoughts uttered in the video are not acceptable in any setting and certainly not in our school building,” Davenport wrote to parents.

“They are not reflective of who we aspire to be, and the fact that they were uttered is evidence that we must continue to focus our efforts to create an environment where every student and staff member feels like they belong.”

