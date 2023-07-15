Bank Robbers Flee From Wells Fargo In Glen Burnie Before Being Tracked Down In Baltimore

Frank Edward Williams, 35, and Bernard Albert Turner, 44, both of Baltimore, are locked up following a reported incident at the Wells Fargo on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie early on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the bank at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 after two men - though investigators were initially looking for a man and woman according to initial reports - when they walked in armed and demanded cash.

They left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, though their freedom was short lived.

Hopping on a moped, the duo drove off on Ordnance Road toward Pennington Avenue before they were tracked down by members of the Baltimore Police Department in the 1500 block of Hanover Street, police said.

One of the two went down quietly and was taken into custody without incident, while a second fled into a home on Hanover Street before he was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

The stolen cash was recovered, as was other evidence, according to the department. No injuries were reported.

Charges against Williams and Turner are pending. The investigation into the bank robbery is ongoing in Anne Arundel County.

