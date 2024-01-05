Babysitter Accused Of Assaulting Toddler In Annapolis: Police

On Wednesday night, Jan. 3, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the hospital for a report of child abuse that required further inquiry.

According to officials, a parent said that her toddler had been assaulted by his babysitter, Glenda Sarmiento-Aguilar, 35, prompting an investigation by detectives.

Investigators say that a warrant was issued for Sarmiento-Aguilar, who was taken into custody in her Annapolis home and taken to the Jennifer Road Detention Center, where she was being held without bond.

Sarmiento-Aguilar was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. No information about her next court appearance was released by the department.

