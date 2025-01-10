Ex-Worcester Cop Busted in $3M Fake Luxury Watch Conspiracy Gets 60 Days In Jail: Feds

Nako was convicted of conspiracy to sell counterfeit goods after he imported fake designer watches from China and sold them across the U.S. through Instagram and Facebook, the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut said. He has been sentenced to 60 days in federal prison, authorities said.

His operation unraveled after federal agents intercepted dozens of shipments and conducted undercover buys, ultimately linking him to a scheme involving counterfeit goods worth an estimated $3 million if the items had been genuine.

Prosecutors said Nako, along with two alleged accomplices, operated a counterfeit luxury watch scheme that spanned years and involved fake Rolexes, Audemars, and Movados.

According to prosecutors, Nako’s illegal activities occurred between November 2020 and April 2024. He was arrested in April 2024 after a raid on his home uncovered more than 60 counterfeit luxury watches, along with fake branded boxes and shopping bags.

Federal authorities detailed the scale of the operation during the investigation. Between February and July 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 16 shipments containing 138 counterfeit Rolex watches and other designer brands addressed to Nako’s residence. Additional shipments seized in 2022 further exposed the operation.

Nako, who was employed as a police officer with the Framingham State University Police Department, was still on the job when federal agents arrested him. Prosecutors said the operation earned him more than $270,000, all of which he has been ordered to forfeit.

The sentencing judge described the case as "an egregious betrayal of public trust," underscoring the seriousness of a law enforcement officer engaging in criminal activity, the prosecutor said.

Nako was released on a $50,000 bond and is required to report to prison on February 13. After serving his sentence, he will face 18 months of supervised release.

