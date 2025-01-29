The Sweet Story of Pączki at Market 32 & Price Chopper

When it comes to celebrating traditions with food, few treats bring people together like paczki. For those of you who are not aware, paczki are pillowy Polish pastries which have been around for centuries. Here at Market 32 & Price Chopper, we’ve made it our mission to carry on that tradition—not just by offering paczki, but by making sure we have the best paczki in town.

A Little History Behind the Pastry

Paczki (pronounced pohnch-kee) are more than just donuts; they are a delicious slice of history. These rich, deep-fried delights date back to the Middle Ages in Poland, where they were originally made as a way to use up all the butter, sugar, and eggs in the house before Lent. Over time, they became a Fat Tuesday staple, symbolizing a ‘last hurrah’ before the season of fasting.

But what makes paczki special isn’t just their history. Some would argue it’s the combination of fluffy, golden dough and sweet, decadent fillings. Over the years, classic flavors like raspberry and Bavarian cream have delighted generations of fans. And while we’ll always have traditional flavors on our shelves, Market 32 & Price Chopper is all about keeping things exciting. Some of our new flavors this year include Peanut Butter Cup, Turtle and Irish Creme.

Why Our Paczki Are the Best

Here’s the thing about paczki: they need to be fresh. That’s why we take the time to make ours fresh daily, using recipes that honor tradition while delivering on flavor. Our paczki are light and airy, yet rich and satisfying, with just the right amount of sweetness in every bite. We pride ourselves on using fresh and delicious ingredients.

A Celebration Worth Sharing

At Market 32 & Price Chopper, paczki aren’t just something we sell. Our bakery department prides itself on offering them every single year. We know how much these treats mean to families and communities of the Northeast, and we work hard to make sure every bite is something you’ll want to share.

So, as Fat Tuesday fast approaches, make sure you stop by your local Market 32 or Price Chopper to pick up a box of our paczki. Whether you’re going to hang out with friend, visiting family, or just simply want a sweet treat to go, grab a classic raspberry or dive into one of our new flavors. We promise you won’t be let down! Happy Paczki Season!