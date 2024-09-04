Nathan Colon, 18, of Springfield, was arrested at his home on Lakevilla Avenue and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash causing death, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, the Hampden District Attorney said.

He was being held on a $10,000 bond, authorities said.

Kristine Andrews was walking along Boston Road on Monday, Sept. 2, when she was struck by a car and impaled on the metal fence, police said. She died at the scene.

Andrews leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter named Kaylee Voisine. Kaylee has created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of her mother's funeral.

I’m on here cause I’m the last of her kin and she really doesn’t have anyone to help her lay to rest. I already lost my father 2 years and 5 days prior to this and I’m asking if you can please help me raise money so I can put her down the way she deserves. She was such a beautiful person inside and out and she deserves more than what I can offer I’m 16 with no financial income with their hands tied with the situation.

The campaign has raised over $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, $2,000 more than its original goal.

