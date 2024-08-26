A Few Clouds 76°

SHARE

$2.64M Lottery Jackpot: Winning Ticket Sold In Leicester

It was an auspicious weekend for one Bay Stater in Worcester County who won a $2.64 million nationwide lottery jackpot. 

Lottery numbers

Lottery numbers

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dylan Nolte
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The winning ticket was part of the MegaBucks Lottery. Authorities pulled the winning numbers on Saturday, Aug. 24. 

Those were 5-6-8-9-24-32. The winner was the only person to guess all of them. 

The winner's name was not immediately available. 

The winning ticket was sold at Hillcrest Country Club, 325 Pleasant St. in Leicester. The country club will get a $26,000 bonus for the sale. 

It was the biggest jackpot of the weekend. 

Click here to see all of the lottery winners from this weekend. 

to follow Daily Voice Leicester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE