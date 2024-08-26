$2.64M Lottery Jackpot: Winning Ticket Sold In Leicester

The winning ticket was part of the MegaBucks Lottery. Authorities pulled the winning numbers on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Those were 5-6-8-9-24-32. The winner was the only person to guess all of them.

The winner's name was not immediately available.

The winning ticket was sold at Hillcrest Country Club, 325 Pleasant St. in Leicester. The country club will get a $26,000 bonus for the sale.

It was the biggest jackpot of the weekend.

Click here to see all of the lottery winners from this weekend.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Leicester and receive free news updates.