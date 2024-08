The K&K Trust of Waltham claimed the $15 million payday from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game last week.

The winner chose to take the lump sum payment of $9.75 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity. They plan to use that money to care for their children and family.

The winner bought the ticket at One Stop Mart at 337 Boston St. in Lynn. The store will get a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

