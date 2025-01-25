Drunk Driver With No License, Insurance Causes Head-On Windham Crash: Police

Jovon Williams, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 23, following a months-long investigation into a late-October crash on North Windham Road, according to police.

Witnesses told troopers that Williams attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming car, the police report said.

Responding officers reported smelling alcohol on Williams and found an empty beer can in his car, the report added.

Williams, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was driving without a valid license or insurance, police said.

A search warrant later revealed Williams’ blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit, according to state forensic investigators.

Williams faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, driving under the influence, operating without insurance, and third-degree assault, police said.

He was released after posting a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 5.

