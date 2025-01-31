Waterbury Teen Shot In Broad Daylight Attack; Expected To Survive

Officers were called to the intersection of Congress Avenue and Washington Avenue in Waterbury around 1:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire. They found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, police said.

Doctors determined the injury was not life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators are asking for the public's help. They urge anyone with information to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

