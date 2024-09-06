Old Saybrook Boating Accident Update: Body Of One Of 2 Missing Persons Located

The accident, which has now killed two, occurred in Middlesex County in Old Saybrook on Long Island Sound around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2.

According to Will Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Police, multiple agencies responded and found a single 31-foot open motorboat floating, half-submerged, near the Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook.

Healey said the vessel had hit the east-facing break wall at the mouth of the Connecticut River, leaving two missing in the water.

A total of nine people were on the boat. Christopher Hallahan, age 34, of Westbrook, died in the crash and was found when first responders arrived at the crash scene; six other people were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition, officials said.

Healey said the identification of the person found on Friday, Sept. 6, is being withheld pending notifications.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Healey said the search for one missing adult male will continue until sunset Friday and will resume with available assets tomorrow morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

In addition to DEEP EnCon Police, DEEP thanks the many agencies that provided resources and have aided in the search effort thus far, including:

Middletown PD and Fire

US Coast Guard

Sea Tow

Old Saybrook PD and Fire

East Lyme PD

Connecticut State Police Dive Team and Air Units

Guilford Fire

Taftville Fire

Goshen Fire

Greenwich Police

Voluntown Fire

Old Mystic Fire

Middlesex EMS

Old Saybrook EMS

Tow Boat US

Old Lyme Harbormaster

