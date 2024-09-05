New Update: 2 Still Missing After Fatal Old Saybrook Boat Accident

The incident occurred in Middlesex County in Old Saybrook on Long Island Sound around 9:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2.

According to Will Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Police, multiple agencies responded and found a single 31-foot open motorboat floating, half-submerged, near the Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook.

The vessel had hit the east-facing breakwall at the mouth of the Connecticut River.

A total of nine people were on the boat. An adult male was recovered dead, and six people were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition, officials said.

"There was significant damage to the boat, which hit the east-facing jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River," said Healey.

The person found dead has been identified as Middlesex County resident Christopher Hallahan, age 34, of Westbrook, Healey said.

The group was returning from a day on Block Island when the crash occurred, DEEP officials said.

Healey said the search and recovery mission resumed for the missing men around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Officials did not say if the missing boaters were wearing life vests.

The department did not have an update on the condition of those injured, including the captain of the boat, who was in critical condition.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

