Man Found Covered In Blood Dies At Norwich Hospital; Police Rule It Homicide

Police were called to the 100 block of Baltic Road in Norwich just after 11:30 p.m. where they found the man. Paramedics rushed him to William W. Backus Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police believe he was attacked inside the home.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The victim's identity is being withheld as police notify their family.

Norwich police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Thomas Lawton at 860-886-5561 ext 3157.

