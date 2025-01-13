23-Year-Old Accused In Fatal Norwich Stabbing That Left 1 Dead

Jhon Paul Cela-Pichisaca, 23, is charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon, Norwich police said Monday, Jan. 13.

Cela-Pichisaca is accused of attacking and fatally wounding 39-year-old Nelson Chumap following a fight in the 100 block of Baltic Road in Norwich on Friday, Jan. 10.

Police were alerted to the incident when someone dropped a blood-drenched Chumap off at William W. Backus Hospital, where he later died of his multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

Cela-Pichisaca is being held on a $500,000 bond, authorities said.

Norwich police urge anyone with additional information to contact Detective Thomas Lawton at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3157.

