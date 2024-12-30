Pair Lead High-Speed Pursuit In Stolen Car Through 4 Towns After Newington Armed Robbery: PD

The incident began when Newington police responded to an armed robbery at Lowe's on the Berlin Turnpike just after 8:20 a.m., according to Newington police. The suspects, later identified as Scott A. Tenney, 35, of East Hartford, and Samantha K. Tobey, 34, of Enfield, fled in a black Honda CR-V, police said.

The vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen from Hartford. Police attempted a traffic stop after Tenney — who also has ties to Waterbury — was spotted at Panera Bread, but the vehicle sped away, and the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

Hours later, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a State Trooper located the Honda in New Britain. Tenney, the driver, refused to stop, leading officers on a chase through New Britain, Plainville, and Farmington, police said. The pursuit ended near 1179 New Britain Ave., in Farmington, where officers boxed in the vehicle.

During the chase, the Honda struck a State Police cruiser, but no injuries were reported.

Tenney, who allegedly implied he had a firearm during the robbery, was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and second-degree reckless endangerment, among other offenses. Although no weapons were found during the search of his person or the vehicle, Tenney was turned over to Newington Police for charges related to the robbery after posting a $25,000 bond.

In connection with the Lowe's robbery, Tenney was charged with robbery in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree (two counts), larceny in the sixth degree, operation of a motor vehicle while suspended, larceny in the fifth degree (two counts), reckless operation, engaging police in pursuit, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and larceny in the third degree.

Tobey, the passenger, was found with narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said. She was charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Tobey was released on a $500 bond before being transferred to the Department of Corrections on unrelated warrants.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Jan. 21, 2025, at 9 a.m.

