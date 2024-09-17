3 Students Get Sick After Taking Weed Edibles At Slade Middle School: Principal

Kerri-Lynn Major, principal at Slade Middle School in New Britain, sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, Sept. 17, that NBC Connecticut published. In it, Major says the students had a "severe reaction" to the drug but reiterated that everyone is now safe.

The principal added that the students could face expulsion for the incident.

(The Consolidated School District of New Britain) has strict policies against the possession, use, sale, or distribution of drugs and alcohol and we take any violation of these policies seriously. Students who violate these policies shall be eligible to school discipline, up to and including expulsion, in accordance with the Board’s policies on student discipline, suspension and expulsion, and consistent with state and federal law. We ask all parents and guardians to search your child’s bag on a regular basis to ensure that they are not carrying something inappropriate to school that could be a danger to themselves or others.

Major said police and paramedics were called to the 183 Steele St. school as well as the children's parents. She did not disclose the students' ages or grade levels.

Recreational marijuana use is legal in Connecticut, but users must be at least 21 years old. However, it is still against federal laws.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Britain and receive free news updates.