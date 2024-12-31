6 Hospitalized Including Responders In Dramatic Icy Pond Rescue In Manchester: Officials

The incident occurred at 2:11 p.m. behind 218 Hackmatack Street, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

The shift commander arrived at 2:15 p.m. Crews found three victims—one adult and two children—trapped in icy water approximately 35 feet from the shore in a pond roughly six feet deep, the fire department said.

Manchester Fire responded with a five-company cold-water rescue team and managed to pull all three victims to safety within 10 minutes of arrival.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two were cared for by fire department paramedics, while the third was transported by paramedics from the Ambulance Service of Manchester.

The rescue also took a toll on first responders. One firefighter and two Manchester police officers involved in the rescue were taken to the hospital for exposure-related concerns.

The pond, approximately a quarter-acre in size, is located about 200 yards from the street, adding complexity to the rescue effort.

The Manchester Fire Department praised the rapid response and teamwork that ensured all victims and responders were safely cared for.

