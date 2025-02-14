Mostly Cloudy 31°

SHARE

Manchester Man Hit Friend With Car After Stealing From Their Home: Police

A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he robbed a friend and struck them with his car during an attempted escape.

Donovan Rice 

Donovan Rice 

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Donovan Rice, 25, of Manchester, was arrested Thursday evening, Feb. 13, in Somers after a homeowner called 911 to report he had visited their home earlier that day and tried to steal items worth about $300, Connecticut State Police said.

The homeowner noticed Rice's pockets bulging as he left the house around 5 p.m. When confronted, Rice got into his car and put it in reverse, police said.

That's when he's alleged to have struck them with the vehicle. The homeowner suffered minor injuries in the crash and declined medical attention, authorities noted.

Rice was arrested at his Manchester home later that evening. He is charged with larceny, disorderly conduct, assault, and reckless endangerment. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond, state police said.

to follow Daily Voice Manchester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE