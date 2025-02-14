Manchester Man Hit Friend With Car After Stealing From Their Home: Police

Donovan Rice, 25, of Manchester, was arrested Thursday evening, Feb. 13, in Somers after a homeowner called 911 to report he had visited their home earlier that day and tried to steal items worth about $300, Connecticut State Police said.

The homeowner noticed Rice's pockets bulging as he left the house around 5 p.m. When confronted, Rice got into his car and put it in reverse, police said.

That's when he's alleged to have struck them with the vehicle. The homeowner suffered minor injuries in the crash and declined medical attention, authorities noted.

Rice was arrested at his Manchester home later that evening. He is charged with larceny, disorderly conduct, assault, and reckless endangerment. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond, state police said.

