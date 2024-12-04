Manchester Football Player Dies At Practice, Mom Pens Heartwrenching Post On Facebook

Jahkye Gayle, a freshman at Manchester High School who had transferred from Bloomfield High earlier in the school year, was known for his vibrant personality, love of football, and dedication to academics died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after collapsing during a non-contact drill.

Jahkye's mother Stacey Haylett mourned him in a heartbreaking post on Facebook:

😞My baby my baby my babyyyy😢😢😢why you do this to mommy!🥺🥺🥺my heart is forever shattered!! 💔Like why would God do this to me?!!!!! Jahkye I’m so sorry my baby, you did not deserve this, it should’ve been ME!!! You’re only 14!!!! WTF!!! I will never understand! All my baby wanted to do was be great! Helpful, caring, sweet, funny/goofy, annoying as hell but MINE!! I’m trying to respond to everyone as best as I can but I just wanna thank every last person that has reached out, reposted, stopped by, all that! Yall have truly been amazing seriously! This is very overwhelming but I love the love!! Thank you!!🥹❤️🫶🏽 #LL10🕊️

Manchester Superintendent of Schools Matt Geary announced Gayle's death to students and staff and said that times of loss bring communities together.

"While this student was new to the Manchester community, we know that a loss like this has a deep impact on all those who knew and loved the student, as well as on young people and families," Geary said in the message. "As a community, I am certain we will be there to support each other in the days ahead. Please join me in keeping this student, his family, and the members of the Bloomfield community in your thoughts and prayers."

The Bloomfield Junior Warhawks, a Pop Warner Football team Gayle played for, created a GoFundMe that has so far raised more than $16,400 to pay for the teenager's funeral to help his family.

“Jahkye was a vibrant, talented, and beloved son, friend, and teammate whose light touched everyone around him,” the GoFundMe page reads. “He was a proud member of the Bloomfield Jr. Warhawks, where his dedication, sportsmanship, and love for football inspired his teammates and coaches alike.”

New England Pop Warner Football & Cheer released a statement on Facebook that said Jahkye was a natural leader on and off the field.

"Jahkye was more than an extraordinary athlete—he was a friend, a source of inspiration, and a guiding light for his team," the statement said. "His impact was felt both on and off the field, and his memory will forever remain a part of us."

Hundreds gathered on Saturday to light candles and release balloons that flew high but didn't reach the height Jahyke hoped to reach one day. His family attended the vigil and expressed gratitude for the community's support.

Family, friends, and teammates shared stories about Jahkye’s personality and potential to achieve great things. More importantly, they said, he inspired others to believe they could do the same.

“It’s hard losing my brother, someone I shared a room with, did everything with, and grew up with," Jahkye's brother, Lamar, told WFSB. "He was overall a great person who changed people with his presence.'

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manchester and receive free news updates.