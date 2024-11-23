Man Who Gunned Down Mom, Infant In Hartford Drive-By Busted In Puerto Rico: Police

Lance Morales, the suspect in the drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Jessiah Mercado and her 4-month-old son, Messiah Diaz, was taken into custody Saturday, Nov. 23, by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Marshal Service said.

He was found at a home in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and is being held on a $3 million bond.

The incident unfolded earlier this week when officers responded to Hartford Hospital after a vehicle arrived with three gunshot victims. Mercado and her son, both from Springfield, Massachusetts, were pronounced dead at the hospital. A man in his 20s also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined the victims had been shot while sitting in a vehicle on New Britain Avenue in Hartford when another car pulled up and opened fire.

Police said Morales likely used a "Glock switch" on his pistol, which turned his semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one.

Following the shooting, Morales fled the state, prompting a manhunt that led to his arrest in Puerto Rico. Officials confirmed he is awaiting extradition to Connecticut, where he faces multiple charges, including murder with special circumstances, murder, assault, criminal attempt to commit assault, and criminal possession of a firearm.

GoFundMe for Jessiah and her infant son said she was a loving mom with big plans for her son's future.

Jessiah was a beloved daughter, mother, niece, sister, and friend. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, you know she was one of the strongest young women who did not always have life so easy. However, she put her heart into everything she set out to do. Messiah brought so much joy to Jessiah and there is no doubt heaven just became even more beautiful with them both there.

The campaign has raised more than $2,500 of its $6,000 goal. The money will be used to pay for their funerals.

