A 27-year-old Hartford is in custody after police say he was involved in a series of violent road rage incidents on I-84 before leading officers on a high-speed chase, CT State Police announced.

Robert Patrick Misericordia was identified as the driver of an orange Honda Civic involved in at least three separate road rage incidents on the morning of Feb. 11, according to Connecticut State Police.

The first incident was reported near Exit 18 in Waterbury, where a motorist told police that Misericordia cut him off, blocked his vehicle, and got out holding a machete. The suspect then kicked the victim’s car and struck it multiple times with his hands, police said.

A second driver reported a similar encounter near Exit 15, where Misericordia was allegedly seen kicking another vehicle before speeding off, according to the affidavit. A video taken by a witness helped police confirm his identity.

A third motorist told police that Misericordia pulled up alongside him between Exits 19 and 23, rolled down his window, stuck up his middle finger, and yelled, “I’ll kill you.” The driver said he then saw what appeared to be a black handgun in Misericordia’s hand, police said.

Shortly after, state police located the orange Honda Civic and attempted to stop it, but Misericordia allegedly refused to pull over, leading troopers on a pursuit with speeds reaching up to 100 mph. Authorities said they lost sight of the vehicle but later found it abandoned at a rest stop in Southington. A machete was recovered from the front passenger seat, police said.

Misericordia later contacted state police claiming his license plate had been stolen, but authorities determined he had been the driver in all three road rage incidents.

He is now facing multiple charges, including threatening, reckless driving, criminal mischief, engaging police in pursuit, and improper use of registration, police said. Misericordia remains under investigation and is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.