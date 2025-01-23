12-Year-Old Shot For Throwing Snowballs At Car In Hartford: Report

The incident happened Wednesday night, Jan. 22, in the Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace area of Hartford around 7:15 p.m.

Police were called to the area and found the boy with gunshot wounds, the report continued. The 12-year-old and an 11-year-old had been throwing snowballs at cars when one circled the block after getting hit, chased the children, and fired at the older child, authorities said.

Paramedics took the kid to Connecticut Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, NBC said.

Hartford police urge anyone with information to call investigators at (860) 722-8477.

Click here to read the NBC Connecticut report.

