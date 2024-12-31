Woman, 50, ID'd As Body Found At Glastonbury Country Club Near Submerged SUV

Nailia Vodovskaia, of Glastonbury, was found at Glastonbury Hills Country Club on Country Club Road just after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Investigators announced her identity on Tuesday.

Police found her lying on a cart path near an Acura SUV partially submerged in a pond on the course, authorities said.

Investigators believe she drove onto the course and into the water.

They did not divulge how she died, but police said there is no threat to the community.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the case to contact Sgt. Brandon Ritchie at 860-633-8301.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glastonbury and receive free news updates.