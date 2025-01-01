Overcast 50°

SHARE

18-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Glastonbury New Year's Eve Crash

An 18-year-old Connecticut woman was seriously injured after she crashed into multiple trees on New Year's Eve, authorities said. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The Manchester teen was driving west on Route 2 in Glastonbury when for an unknown reason her Mazda2 left the road near Exit 10 and crashed into some nearby trees, authorities said. The woman's name was not released. 

Responders were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. 

The woman was airlifted to Hartford Hospital for emergency treatment. 

Police closed a portion of the road for several hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Glastonbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE