Willimantic Officer On Leave After His Vehicle Was Involved In Wreck

The incident took place in Windham County around 2 a.m., Sunday, March 3 in the vicinity of 480 Main St., in Willimantic.

According to the Willimantic Police Assistant Chief Douglas Glode, an investigation determined that a white Jeep traveling eastbound on Main Street collided with a parked vehicle which led to a chain reaction that damaged six other parked vehicles.

All of the parked vehicles were unoccupied. The driver of the Jeep that caused the collision immediately fled the accident scene, Glode said.

"The owner of that vehicle is an off-duty Willimantic Police Officer," he added. "There is an ongoing criminal investigation as well as an internal investigation pertaining to this incident."

Glode did not say if Officer Eduardo Garcia was driving the Jeep which he owns, adding that an investigation will determine that.

The Windham State Attorney has been notified of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Daily Voice for updates.

