Thompson Family Mourns Death Of 'Playful Father' Killed In Mass Car Crash

A family from Northern Connecticut is "not mentally or physically prepared" to live without their 28-year-old patriarch, who suddenly lost his life last week.

Rafal Lachcik (left) with his wife Talia (right) and baby daughter Emilia
David Cifarelli
Windham County resident Rafal Lachcik, of Thompson, was killed in a car crash in Dudley, Massachusetts, on Friday, June 16. His unexpected death leaves a massive hole in his family's life that they are desperately trying to fill. 

"Rafał was the best husband to his beloved high school sweetheart, Talia, and the most loving and playful father to his 11-month-old daughter Emilia," the campaign continued. "He devoted his life to supporting them and worked tirelessly to build the best future possible for their growing family."

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to help support Talia and Emma during this "unimaginable time," the campaign continued. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here

