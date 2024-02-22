Stolen Dirt Bikes Include Putnam Boy's Make-a-wish Gift After Battling Cancer

The incident occurred in Windham County around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, from a James Street West garage in the town of Putnam.

According to Putnam Police, someone broke into a detached locked garage and stole two off-road motorcycles. The homeowner estimated the thefts occurred a short time before discovering the burglary.

An investigation revealed the garage was entered by damaging a window that allowed access to the interior. The two off-road motorcycles included a red 2018 Honda CRF250R, and a white 2023 Husqvarna TE 250.

NBC CT reported the white dirt bike belonged to Patrick Deery, age 17, who received it as a gift in 2022 by Make-A-Wish while battling leukemia.

The other bike belonged to his father, the news outlet reported. Both would often ride the bikes together.

“I panicked because for some reason I was under the impression that since the bike meant so much to me it would never get stolen. I just thought no one would ever take that from me,” Patrick Deery told NBC CT.

No cancer cells have been detected in a few years and hopefully, the family said to NBC CT, he will be considered cancer-free.

“There always is hope. You know, I'm praying at least whoever stole it knows who they stole it from so they can live with that shame for the rest of their life,” Patrick told NBC CT.

The Putnam Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the thefts or has any information regarding this investigation is strongly encouraged to contact Officer Chip Carney at 860-928-6565 or by email at www.putnampolice.com.

