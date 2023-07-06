Second Teen Dies A Week After Violent Windham County Crash Kills 15-Year-Old Girl

The crash took place around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, June 25 in Windham County on Allen Hill Road near Route 205 in the small town of Brooklyn.

On Thursday, July 6, Connecticut State Police confirmed that a second passenger, 17-year-old Bryce Burditt, who attended Plainfield High School had died from his injuries.

The crash, which occurred when a 2004 Toyota Prius, with five occupants, slammed into a tree before going down an embankment, also killed passenger Chanelle Edwards, of Griswold, state police said.

Police said the passengers ranged in age from 15 to 21.

Plainfield High School said counselors and social workers will be at the school on Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7 for students who need support.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.