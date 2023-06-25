Fatal Crash: Girl ID'd As Victim, 4 Others Hospitalized After Car Hits Tree In Brooklyn

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, June 25 in Windham County on Allen Hill Road near Route 205 in the small town of Brooklyn.

A 2004 Toyota Prius, with five occupants, slammed into a tree before going down an embankment, according to Connecticut State Police.

One of the passengers, Chanelle Edwards, age 15, of Griswold, was rushed to Day Kimbal Hospital in Putnam and pronounced dead.

Another passenger, was brought to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

The three others were also hospitalized: a 21-year-old and two 17-year-olds, including the driver of the car, a boy who sustained a minor injury, according to state police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CT State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.

