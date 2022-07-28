36-Year-Old From Chaplin Killed In Two-Vehicle Windham Crash

A 36-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash at a Connecticut intersection.

It happened in Windham County at about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 in the town of Windham, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said a 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata was northbound on Crystal Road when it entered the intersection with Boston Post Road and was struck on the driver's side by an eastbound 2021 Nissan Rogue SV.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Ian Bailey, of Chaplin, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old Willimantic woman, was hospitalized with possible serious injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities asked witnesses of the crash to call State Police at 860-465-5400.

