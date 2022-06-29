Contact Us
Windham Daily Voice serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Return to your home site

Menu

Windham Daily Voice serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Breaking News: CT Man Faces 11 Charges After Stolen Pickup Truck Pursuit
Police & Fire

30-Year-Old Man Dies After Vehicle Overturns On I-395 In Killingly

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 30-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the roadway and overturned on I-395 in Connecticut.
A 30-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the roadway and overturned on I-395 in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 30-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the roadway and overturned on I-395 in Connecticut.

Dharam Isuardeen was identified as the man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Windham County at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, on I-395 Northbound near Exit 38 in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Isuardeen, a resident of Queens, was driving a 2005 Nissan Diesel M 999 owned by Around the Clock Dispatch Inc. when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the median.

Police asked anyone witnesses of the crash to contact investigators at 860-779-4900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.