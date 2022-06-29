30-Year-Old Man Dies After Vehicle Overturns On I-395 In Killingly

A 30-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the roadway and overturned on I-395 in Connecticut.

Dharam Isuardeen was identified as the man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Windham County at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, on I-395 Northbound near Exit 38 in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Isuardeen, a resident of Queens, was driving a 2005 Nissan Diesel M 999 owned by Around the Clock Dispatch Inc. when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the median.

Police asked anyone witnesses of the crash to contact investigators at 860-779-4900.

