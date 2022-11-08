26-Year-Old From Dayville Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 6 In Brooklyn

A 26-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured during a two-vehicle head-on crash on a Connecticut roadway.

The crash took place in Windham County around 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 in the Town of Brooklyn on Route 6.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east on Route 6 when a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the opposite direction crossed over the double-yellow line and hit the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Windham County resident Andrew Baker, age 26, of Dayville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Dayville was seriously injured, state police said.

The Jeep's driver, a 54-year-old Windham County man from the Town of Hampton was also seriously injured, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to contact 860-779-4900.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.