Rock Climber Rescued After Being Stuck For Hours On Cliff In Killingly, Officials Say

A rock climber was rescued by a technical rescue team after his leg became lodged in between two rocks for more than three hours.

The incident took place in Windham County in Killingly on Wednesday, July 27 at Ross Cliffs in Old Furnace State Park.

The Killingly Fire Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to a report of an adult male who got his leg stuck between two rocks while rock climbing at Ross Cliffs in Old Furnace State Park near the Ross Pond Boat Launch in Killingly, said Will Healy, spokesman for DEEP.

The South Killingly Multi-Agency Technical Rescue Team said the man was physically wedged 10 feet deep on the inside of a very narrow vertical cave, known as “the chimney” at Ross’s Cliffs.

He was located on the side of the cliff face about 150 feet off the ground.

"This was an incredibly complex rescue," said the South Killingly Fire Department.

Once the man was extracted, he was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Healy said.

The man's name or age was not released.

