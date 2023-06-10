Creepy Questions: Windham Driving Instructor Asks Student About Drugs, Virginity, Warrant Says

Windham County resident Theodore Ohanlon, age 36, of Windham, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on a warrant from November 2022 on Monday, June 5.

According to the arrest warrant, a student at E.O. Smith High School contacted state police after an especially "scary" lesson in which Ohanlon, a former driving instructor from a company called Next Street made them feel unsafe as he asked inappropriate questions.

Ohanlon had a contract with the school where he picked students up, they go for the driving lesson and go back to the school.

In the arrest warrant the student (gender not revealed) said "Ted (Ohanlon) has made me feel uncomfortable multiple times, the first time was back in October. We were driving around and Ted started asking me personal questions about where I lived, I did not tell him where I lived but he saw my address on my learner's permit."

The student went on to say he began looking up the address on Google Maps while the student was driving and then offered to take them home so their parent didn't have to come to the high school, the warrant said.

During the third lesson, the warrant says Ohanlon brought up drugs and said he could "hook" the student up with his "plug," if they ever needed anything. When the student said no, he began asking questions such as if they were a virgin and for other personal information.

"I thought this was extremely creepy and it made me feel uncomfortable," the student wrote in the warrant. "I felt like this was very inappropriate for an adult to be asking me these questions."

The student said they began to feel super hot on their chest and ears when the questioning continued while they were driving around 75 to 80 mph on a major highway and felt "unsafe," the warrant said.

When the student began to get tears in their eyes he asked if they wanted a hug and when told no, he asked again when the student returned to the school and got out of the car.

"I feel like he was asking me these questions to try and get closer to me in a personal way, which I found to be very concerning," the student wrote in the warrant.

That's when the student decided to report him to state police, who investigated and arrested him for disorderly conduct.

Ohanlon was released on a $5,000 cash/ surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 21.

