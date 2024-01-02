Wilton Man Charged In 'Brutal' Killing Of Uncle's Dog

Domenico Zaccone, of Wilton, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, for an incident that took place in August, 2020 on Own Home Avenue.

According to Wilton Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla, during a call police learned that Zaccone may have been responsible for the alleged killing of his uncle's dog Paco, a 3-year-old German Shepherd.

During an investigation, Paco was discovered brutally killed and concealed in the wooded area near the residential property, Cipolla said.

Zaccone claimed the dog attacked him and he decided to put the dog down.

He was charged and arrested via warrant for malicious wounding/killing of an animal and held on a $50,000 bond.

